Concern over 'illegal' collection of money from vehicles in Pathsala

A CORRESPONDENT



PATHSALA: People of Pathsala town area have expressed strong concern over the illegal collection of money from vehicles which enter the town area carrying goods or other items.

This illegal collection has allegedly been going on since the past few months. The conscious section of people contacted authorities like the Pathsala municipal committee and Pathsala bazaar committee but the committees allegedly appeared ignorant about such activities. "The guilty should be identified and stern action should be taken to stop such activities," said Giridhar Choudhury, president of the Pathsala bazaar committee. Jiten Talukdar, secretary of Pathsala bazaar committee, denied such activity from the committee and expressed resentment over the matter.

People of the town said that they were ready to pay such taxes if collected by the proper authority but illegal collection would not be tolerated. People also demanded the authority concerned to clarify the matter.

