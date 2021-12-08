Concern over meagre payment of pension amount to retired teachers

FROM OUR CORRESPONDENT

UDALGURI: The Udalguri Jila Madhyamik Sikshak aru Karmachari Santha has expressed deep concern over the meagre payment of pension amount to the retired teachers under the new pension system. The retired teachers are getting Rs 1200 per month pension, the teacher representatives stated. Diganta Baishya, the assistant secretary of UJMSKS has urged the government to ensure pension as per the old pension scheme.

The meeting was held at Paneri HS School and was presided over by Bhaben Chandra Deka, the president of UJMSKS, Hemanta Talukdar the Principal of Paneri H S School.

They welcomed the teachers' representatives and hoped that the teachers will chalk out their problems through the discussion.

Krishna Kanta Mizar, the state executive member of Assam Madhyamik Sikshak aru Karmachari Santha apprised the prospects of the teachers' organisation. Pratap Bhatta, the secretary of Udalguri Jila Karmachari Parishad appealed to the teachers to come forward to strengthen the association. The meeting decided to hold its annual conference at Ambagaon HS School. The meeting also proposed to select another suitable place for the conference.

