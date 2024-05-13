Conference of PHED assistant executive engineers held at Tinsukia, Assam

TINSUKIA: A three-day conference of Assistant Executive Engineers of Public Health Engineering concluded today at the Tinsukia Convention Centre. During the three-day conference on May 10th, 11th, and 12th, 2024, various aspects of JJM (Jal Jeevan Mission) and challenges being faced by the sub-divisions in the execution of water supply scheme implementations were discussed and debated. As many as 130 engineers from Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Nagaon, and Karbi Anglong Circles took part in this conference.

The conference was inaugurated by Special Chief Secretary Sri Syedain Abbasi, IAS, in the presence of, Sri Kailash Karthik. N. IAS, Mission Director Jal Jeevan Mission, Assam, and other senior officials of the Public Health Engineering Department on May 10, 2024.

Sri Swapnil Paul, IAS, District Commissioner, Tinsukia, delivered the first session of the conference on time management. Among the other sessions, Dr. Tapos Kumar Goswami, former Head of the Department, Applied Geology, DU, delivered a session on climate change and its impact on the water supply system. Sri Mridul Kumar Das, District Commissioner, Bajali, addressed the conference on media management, while Dr. Dhrubajyoti Bhuyan, Associate Professor, Assam Medical College, spoke on stress management.

As part of the special initiative under the Jal Jeevan Mission, Gyan Pragya, Sri Manje La, and Assam Gaurav also interacted with the participants. The conference discussed various topics of interest with regards to the proper implementation and management of water supply schemes in Assam. Some of the topics included: source sustainability, monitoring of water quality, innovation and technological advancement, IoT and automation, asset management, O&M policy, field issues, and community engagement.

It may be mentioned here that the Jal Jeevan Mission was launched by the Hon’ble Prime Minister of India to ensure the supply of safe drinking water to all rural households, ensuring a minimum 55 litres per capita per day, confirming BIS: 10,500 norms.

Assam has already provided 55,72,771 Functional Household Tap Connections (FHTC) to 78.06% of the rural households in the state. Jal Jeevan Mission Assam, has rolled out a number of initiatives to expedite the process of achieving the target of 100% FHTCs in the rural areas of the state through various support activities like Jal Doot-involvement of school students, involvement of CLFs and SHGs under ASRLM as field-level support agencies, training of various stakeholders like Water User Committees and Panchayati Raj Institutions, and very recently a tie-up with NHM Assam to take the help of the ASHAs in spreading the message of sustainability of the schemes and to ensure the involvement of the beneficiaries towards the operation and maintenance of the water supply schemes.

