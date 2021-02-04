Congress, BDF and Amra Bengali harangue Assam government

Special Correspondent



Silchar: Strong resentment is brewing among the educated unemployed youths of Barak Valley at the indifferent attitude of the Sarbananda Sonowal government in depriving them of jobs in different state departments. Barak Democratic Front (BDF) convener Pradip Dutta Roy has been in the forefront to lambast Dispur over the issue. Sushmita Dev, President, All India Mahila Congress, and Sadhan Purkasyastha, president, Amra Bengali, too have joined the voice of protest and questioned if this continues to happen, how can the much talked of accent on Barak and Brahmaputra assimilation will be achieved? It will be nothing more than 'cosmetic'.

Sushmita Dev hit out at the State government and said there is not one instance but several cases of appointments in departments, the latest being the fishery. The talk of equal treatment of Barak and Brahmaputra valleys in all respects is now being looked down as a ploy to keep the people here in good humour. Indications are emerging among all the issues to be used as plank for votes in the forthcoming elections, discrimination against Barak and deprivation of youths will come as handy for the opposition to whip up people's emotions and win their support. Youths today play decisive role in influencing and moulding votes in elections as was seen in Bihar.

Amra Bengali which plays with emotive issues to appeal to the psyche of people has picked up the issue and its president Sadhan Purkayastha has questioned the sincerity of BJP Minister and MLAs of this valley and their intriguing silence. They have taken up the posture of "silent spectators", fearing if they speak out, they might not get tickets from the High Command, pointed out Purkayastha. Opposition platforms are desperate on moving the youths and bring them in their fold. But, they are wise enough not to come out in the open though they are being provoked by them.

BDF has in the meantime extending its wing by forming a front for youths, calling it Youth Front to carry on campaign and strengthen the parent body. Pradip Dutta Roy emboldened by the growing response from all sections of people has been most scathing in criticising the State. With facts and figures of deprivation in his public meetings and addresses, Dutta Roy cited the appointment against 40 vacancies in fishery department which was held under siege to day by Youth Front activists for 4 hours. Not even a single appointment was from the valley. On target was Parimal Suklabaidya, Minister of Fishery, from this valley though the Minister denied it.

Dutta Roy repeated the oft-repeated figures of deprivation in other departments and said, "I will keep on criticising till justice is done to the youths of the valley." He said of the 5000 TET teachers selected, only 25 were taken in from Barak. Only 30 nurses from here got the opportunity though total intake was 300 nurses in the state. 168 appointments were given in the agriculture department. None was taken from the valley. In the heat of this raging controversy, Dr Rajdeep Roy MP said there is no question of Barak and Brahmaputra valley, all appointments are on the basis of merit. Will it put an end to the controversy, this is the question?