Congress failed to turn richness of our country into great nation: Sarbananda Sonowal

A Correspondent

Dibrugarh: The BJP candidate for No. 13 Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency, Sarbananda Sonowal, addressed multiple public meetings to soar up support for the BJP in the forthcoming elections.

Campaigning in the Tinsukia LAC, Sarbananda Sonowal addressed public meetings at Laipuli Maranakari village, Mahakali Tea Estate, Chandmari, Manav Kalyan Puja Bhawan as well as at the DS Marriage Hall.

Sonowal was accompanied by the Union Minister of State, Rameswar Teli; the Minister of Govt of Assam, Sanjay Kishan, the Minister of Assam, Bimal Borah among other notable leaders of the BJP and its NDA allies.

Speaking on the occasion, the Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal said, “Our great country, where Mother Nature has blessed us with so many resources, is on a journey towards a vision of ‘Viksit Bharat’ under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modiji. Since 2014, the good governance by the Modi Govt has provided so many opportunities that has enabled the people to live a life of dignity, honour and respect. With your enthusiastic presence in support of the third term of Modi government, I bow down to the Nari Shakti, who are playing the most important role to build a society of character - which is compassionate, kind, strong, inclusive and yet benevolent. Harmony , not conflict, is the mantra to build a powerful society. Narendra Modi ji has given the country a vision to aspire and achieve to become a Viksit Bharat, Atmanirbhar Bharat. With inclusive governance and welfare of the people, your support to elect Narendra Modi ji as the Prime Minister of India for the third consecutive term so that this historic journey towards greatness of our beloved country.”

During the campaign meeting at Laipuli village, the Union Minister of State of Petroleum & Natural Gas, Rameswar Teli remarked that the people acknowledge the good work done by the Narendra Modi govt. It is evident that the people of Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency will elect Sarbananda Sonowal with a record margin of 5 lakh votes, claimed the BJP leader.

Assailing the Congress for their failure of six decades, the BJP candidate for Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency, Sarbananda Sonowal said, “People gave the Congress repeated opportunities to govern India for sixty years. But, the people was let down by the inept, inefficient and corrupt governments led by the Congress. Congress failed to turn the richness of this vast country to turn into a great nation. The Congress must pay the price for this betrayal of trust by the people. The tally of Congress members will come down to 20 to 25 in this election, as people have now realised how they were betrayed for six decades. Congress has failed the people, the country and, as a healthy democracy that we are, it is evident that the people will answer decisively to vote Congress from any future significance.”

At the Mahakali Tea Estate amidst lush greenery of a picturesque tea garden, Sarbananda Sonowal addressed the tea community in their mother tongue Chadri. Acknowledging the community’s commitment in preserving the rich culture and the spirit of workmanship, Sonowal sought the support of the community in continuing the journey towards ‘Viksit Bharat.’

