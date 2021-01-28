Congress will form government in 2021: APCC president Ripun Borah

A CORRESPONDENT

LAKHIMPUR: "The assembly election of 2021 for Congress is like second freedom movement. In the first freedom movement, Congress brought independence to the nation by driving out the British. In the same way, the Congress party will form the government by rooting out the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from power in the upcoming assembly election," stated Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Ripun Borah in Lakhimpur on Wednesday. He made this statement while delivering his lecture attending the mega mass convention organized by Lakhimpur District Congress Committee (LDCC) in association with the Dhemaji District Congress Committee at Tyag Kshetra of North Lakhimpur town.

With this mega mass convention, the Congress party blew the poll bugle for the upcoming assembly election to fight against BJP and AGP in four assembly constituencies of Lakhimpur district and two assembly constituencies of Dhemaji district.

Ripun Borah further asserted that a mass awareness against BJP generated across the State from Sadiya to Dhuburi under the aegis of Congress and the people of the State had vowed to root out the ruling party for their 'mal-governance'.

"The next State Government will be formed by the Congress. The BJP has been running the governments at the Centre and in the State with falsehood. The nation and the State had to face various threats during the regime of the BJP," the APCC president added while criticizing the BJP.

Attending the event, Congress Parliamentary Party deputy leader and MP Gaurav Gogoi slammed the BJP for not fulfilling its poll promises. He said that the BJP government had patronized corruption with syndicate raj, making a U-turn from its much-hyped slogan of zero tolerance against corruption.

"No change came in the life of the poor people of the State during the regime of the BJP. The change, as BJP promised, came to the corporate sector only, but the poor people of the State have turned poorer during the rule of the BJP. The Congress will wipe out the syndicates if it comes to power," Gogoi added.

In addition to them, Congress Legislative Party deputy leader Rockybul Hussain, Chattisgarh Congress leader Bikash Upadhyay, former Congress cabinet minister Bharat Chandra Narah and former Lakhimpur MLA Ghana Buragohain delivered lecture in the mass convention which was hosted by former LDCC president Dr. Joy Prakash Das. The mass convention pledged to root out BJP from power in the upcoming assembly election.