Constituency-wise control rooms opened for Tezpur Election District

OUR CORRESPONDENT



TEZPUR: In view of the upcoming General Elections to the five LACs under Tezpur Election District, the District Election Office has set up constituency-wise dedicated control rooms for the public in connection with receiving complaints and providing other assistance.

A release from the DIPRO, Sonitpur, stated that the control room would be functional at their respective addresses 24x7 in addition to the control room set up at the Deputy Commissioner's Office, Sonitpur.

All election-related queries and complaints may be lodged directly in the respective control room numbers. For 71 Dhekiajuli LAC, the Control Room has been set up at the O/O Circle Officer, Dhekiajuli and the control room numbers are 03712-245899, 03712-245879, 03712-245889, 03712-245015.

For 72 Barchalla LAC, the control room has been set up at the O/O Circle Officer, Thelamara and the phone numbers are 03712-248941, 03712-248961, 03712-248951.

Similarly, the control room for 73 Tezpur LAC has been set up at O/O Circle Officer, Tezpur and the control room numbers are 9531005950, 8099936698, 8991855040. For 74 Rangapara LAC, the control room has been set up at the Rangapara Municipal Board Office and the control room numbers are 03714-250057, 03714-250037, 03714-250027.

Meanwhile, for 75-Sootea LAC, the control room has been set up at Naduar Development Block Office, Jamuguri and the control room numbers are 8099074121, 9127409412, 6001053086, 03715-264150, 03715-264151, 03715-264152.

Also Watch: 7 Hagrama Mohilary's campaign receives massive support at Biswanath

Also Read: Raijor Dal candidate appeals to people to exercise conscience vote in Doomdooma



