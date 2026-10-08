Cosmic Fireworks: Artemis II Astronauts Witnessed Rare Meteorite Impacts on Moon

NASA’s Artemis II astronauts witnessed something extraordinary while flying around the Moon: tiny flashes of light suddenly appearing on its dark surface. The observations were part of a planned scientific experiment during the historic crewed flyby mission in April 2026.

While navigating nearly 74,000 kilometres away, the crew—consisting of Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Jeremy Hansen—spotted five extremely faint, "pinprick" bursts of light.

According to the recently released Artemis II Preliminary Lunar Science Report, the science team has officially confirmed these sightings after ruling out spacecraft reflections or cosmic rays.

The flashes, lasting under a second, were caused by small rocky fragments crashing into the airless lunar surface at tremendous speeds. Because the Moon lacks an atmosphere, even tiny space rocks strike the ground directly, vaporizing on impact and releasing visible energy.

Scientists at NASA are highly enthusiastic about this data. These human observations represent some of the faintest lunar impact flashes ever recorded. The findings will help map modern meteoroid hazard rates, which is vital for designing protective shielding for the future Artemis Base Camp.