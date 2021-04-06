COVID-19 cases surge in one Tinsukia school

OUR CORRESPONDENT



TINSUKIA: Surge in fresh COVID-19 cases in Tinsukia, particularly in schools, has created panic among the guardians. With two cases reported from the 'Guru Teg Bahadur Academy' located at Borguri, the number of positive cases spiked to 41 within a weak.

Earlier, 36 positive cases were reported from Itakhooli Kasturba Gandhi Valika Vidyalaya.

According to official sources, after a teacher of Guru Teg Bahadur Academy tested positive on Friday, the health department carried out contact tracing of 121 persons, following which another teacher tested positive.

The school management has been advised by the local Health officials to decide the course of action to contain the spread of virus.

The school management has been also directed to undertake mass awareness among students and guardians. Such a step has been advised to allay their fears.

Meanwhile, the guidelines for containment have been put into abeyance by the Health department in view of declining trends till recently.

