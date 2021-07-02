COVID-19 situation deteriorates in Lakhimpur, 283 fresh cases detected in 2 days

A CORRESPONDENT



LAKHIMPUR: The COVID 19 pandemic situation has deteriorated in Lakhimpur district. A total of 283 COVID-19 cases were detected in the district in last two days. Out of them, 109 cases were detected on Wednesday while 174 cases were detected on Thursday. Thursday's figure is the highest single day detection of the COVID-19 cases in the district during the second wave of the pandemic.

On Thursday, 167 cases were detected as per Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) and rest 7 cases were found positive for the novel coronavirus infection as per Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RTPCR) Test. On this day, the District Health Department conducted 6,865 RATs in the nine COVID-19 test centres of the district, including the Block Primary Health Centers (BPHCs) and private nursing homes, and registered 200.15 per cent achievement in conducting the RAT in order to detect COVID-19 patients out of the targeted figure 3,430. The detected cases were reported from North Lakhimpur Urban Hospital (7), Dhalpur BPHC (13), Bihpuriya BPHC (24), Naoboicha BPHC (55), Boginadi BPHC (29), Ghilamora BPHC (3), Dhakuakhana BPHC (14), Lakhimpur Medical College and Hospital Respiratory Clinic (20) and private nursing homes (2).

On Wednesday, 104 cases were detected as per RAT while rest 5 cases were detected as per RTPCR Test. On this day, the District Health Department conducted 2,908 RATs across the district and registered 94 per cent achievement in conducting the RAT out of the targeted figure.

With these fresh patients, the cumulative total of COVID-19 cases of the district has hiked to 14,731 since April 4 of the last year. Out of them, 13,583 recovered patients have been discharged from hospitals and home quarantine while 1014 have been active cases at present. On Thursday, 58 recovered patients were discharged from institutional isolation while 44 recovered patients were discharged from home isolation.

On the other hand, two more persons of the district died due to the novel coronavirus infection in last two days. They have been identified as Mazaharul Islam (40), resident of No. 2 Ahmedpur under Bihpuriya BPHC area and Tapania Demta (70), resident of No. 3 Shimaluguri under Dhalpur BPHC area. The former breathed his last on Wednesday while the latter died on Thursday in Lakhimpur Medical College and Hospital (LMCH).

