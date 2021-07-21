 Top
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

COVID: Assam Police, CRPF take out foot march in Jamugurihat

The Deputy Commissioner of Sonitpur district, Bhupesh Das who visited Jamugurihat on Monday

COVID

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  21 July 2021 3:23 AM GMT

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: The Deputy Commissioner of Sonitpur district, Bhupesh Das who visited Jamugurihat on Monday, had instructed the local administration to make village people aware about the COVID situation and COVID protocol.

Following the instruction, the local administration of Jamugurihat, including district-level officers, police and CRPF personnel, took out a foot march in villages of Jamugurihat on Tuesday. Many people have been found violating COVID protocol and SOPs due to their ignorance. As a result, the number of COVID cases has reached 1,600 in Jamugurihat so far. Jamuguri police team was seen patrolling in villages of Jamugurihat on Tuesday. During the patrolling, bikers and COVID protocol violators were fined by the police.

Also Read: Administration holds foot march in Biswanath district

Also watch:

Tags: Sonitpur district Jamugurihat COVID protocol. 
Categories: NE News Assam News 
Sentinel Digital Desk
Sentinel Digital Desk
    Next Story
    Similar Posts
    X
    X