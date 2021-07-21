COVID: Assam Police, CRPF take out foot march in Jamugurihat

A CORRESPONDENT



JAMUGURIHAT: The Deputy Commissioner of Sonitpur district, Bhupesh Das who visited Jamugurihat on Monday, had instructed the local administration to make village people aware about the COVID situation and COVID protocol.

Following the instruction, the local administration of Jamugurihat, including district-level officers, police and CRPF personnel, took out a foot march in villages of Jamugurihat on Tuesday. Many people have been found violating COVID protocol and SOPs due to their ignorance. As a result, the number of COVID cases has reached 1,600 in Jamugurihat so far. Jamuguri police team was seen patrolling in villages of Jamugurihat on Tuesday. During the patrolling, bikers and COVID protocol violators were fined by the police.

