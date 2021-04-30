COVID cases cross 300 mark in Lakhimpur; educational institutions to close down

A CORRESPONDENT



LAKHIMPUR: The Government of Assam, through a notification vide No. ASE.01/2020/PT-V/4 dated 27/04/2021, issued by Commissioner and Secretary of the Elementary/Secondary and Higher Education Department, has authorized the Deputy Commissioner of the district-cum-Chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) for declaring the closure of all educational institutions, both government and non-government, from Pre-Primary section to University level along with hostels and coaching institutions for a period of 15 days in respect of those districts where the cumulative total of COVID-19 positive cases crosses the 300 marks.

With the alarming rise in the number of COVID-19 positive cases, Lakhimpur district crossed the 300 marks of the same on Thursday. Under such circumstances, Deputy Commissioner of Lakhimpur, Khageswar Pegu, as the chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), has issued order to close down all the educational institutions of the district from Pre-Primary section to University level along with hostels, coaching institutions, tuition centers until May 15. This order was issued in exercise of the power conferred upon the Deputy Commissioner under Section 34 (h) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, in order to contain the fast spread of the coronavirus contagion in the district.

However during this period, the authorities of the educational institutions will have to initiate all necessary arrangements for online classes for the students as a part of their continuous learning process. The order has come into force with immediate effect in the district and will remain in force until further order is served. Any violation of the order will invite action under provisions of Section 50(b) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, besides legal action under Section 188 of Indian Penal Code.

