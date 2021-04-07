COVID: Prohibitory orders issued in Sivasagar

A CORRESPONDENT



GAURISAGAR: In pursuance of the national directives for COVID-19 management issued by the Government of India, Ministry of Home Affairs, and guidelines issued by Government of Assam for prevention and containment of COVID-19 in the State, the District Magistrate, Sivasagar, Bishnu Kamal Bora vide an order issued on Tuesday, has promulgated Section 144 CrPC, 1973 in the entire district.

As per the order, wearing of face mask has been made compulsory by all individuals in public places, work places, markets and public vehicles. Accordingly, norms of social distancing have to be followed.

Further, spitting in public places has strictly been prohibited. Moreover, all government, non-government establishments, business establishments, shops, hotels and restaurants will have to keep provisions for thermal scanning along with sanitizers and hand wash facility at the entry points.

Any person violating the above measures will be liable to be proceeded against as per the provisions of Section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, besides legal action under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code, and other legal provisions as applicable.

The order has come into force with immediate effect and will remain in force until further order.

