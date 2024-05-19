CRISIL Foundation organized financial literacy meet at Nalbari District

Nalbari: The CRISIL Foundation organized a financial literacy meeting at Raghunath Choudhury Higher Secondary School under Barkhetri Development Zone on Saturday under the “Moneywise CFL” project funded by the Reserve Bank of India. IPS Tushar Desai and Police Officer-in-Charge Nilmani Nath delivered speeches on “Illegal Money Lending”. The event was attended by Kushal Choudhury and Geetamani Kakati, Center Directors of the Literacy Centre. The meeting was conducted by principal in charge of Raghunath Choudhury Higher Secondary School Pranjal Goswami.

Also Read: FSSAI alerts fruit traders to ensure compliance with prohibition of Calcium Carbide in fruit ripening

Also Watch: