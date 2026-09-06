Cross-border narcotics bid foiled in Tinsukia as joint team nabs peddler with heroin consignment

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TINSUKIA: In a significant breakthrough against cross-border narcotics trafficking, 20 Assam Rifles, in close coordination with the Assam police, intercepted a consignment of illicit narcotics in the general area of Namphai Jioni Chora near Lekhapani. The peddler, identified as Dangjam Longri (37 years) of Arunachal Pradesh’s Jairampur, has been apprehended. Acting on credible intelligence, a joint team launched a swift operation and seized a consignment of heroin weighing 125.14 grams (estimated market value: Rs 93.8 lakh), along with Rs 13,000 in cash and one mobile phone. Preliminary questioning revealed that the individual had transported the narcotics to Namphai Jioni Chora for delivery to a local receiver.

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