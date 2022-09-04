Cybercrime racket busted, seven nabbed by Morigaon police

A CORRESPONDENT



MORIGAON: Morigaon police on Saturday nabbed seven persons associated with the cyber crime racket at Moirabari. Acting on a tip- off, the police arrested the big cyber group of seven persons at Lengaribori, Moirabari in the district. The police team led by the OC Sabir Ali conducted a search operation against the cyber cell at the residence of a retired teacher for two hours at Lengaribori and arrested his son along with six members and recovered suspected mechanical devices used for cyber works. The arrested seven persons are Mamun Ali, Mustak Ahmed, Ariful Islam, Umar Faruk, Dildar Hussain, Faridul Islam, Furkan Ali. The police also recovered 11 mobile phones, 720 sim cards, 6 passbooks of different banks, PAN cards, Aadhaar cards , cash of Rs. 20,000 and 4 bikes on the spot. The police have been interrogating the seven persons till filing of this report.

Also Read: Cybercrimes spurt in Assam; 483 cases in 2015 to 3,962 in 2021

Also Watch:



