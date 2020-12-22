Darrang Police arrested two poachers with rifle & pistol

Our Correspondent

MANGALDAI: Darrang Police, in its intensified operation against the organized armed gang of poachers under the leadership of Superintendent of Police AmritBhuyan, arrested two notorious poachers and recovered one .303 rifle and one .22 bore pistol.

As per the inputs from the Superintendent of Police, Officer in-charge of Dalgaon Police Station, Inspector Khirod Baishya, assisted by SI (Probation) Hrishikesh Barman, conducted a raid at KachomariSonari village on the fringe area of OrangNational Park and Tiger Reserve on Sunday and arrested two poachers, namely Jàjating Sàngma, son of GlinSangma of village Nepèpeti under Bokajan in Karbi Anglong district, ànd local link Sàmser Ali and recovered a .22 pistol from their possession.

Both the poachers also led the police to the recovery of one .303 rifle from Kachamari Sonari village near the Dhansiri River along with eleven rounds of live ammunition and a silencer. In this regard, Dàlgaon Police has registered a case vide number 658/20 u/s 395//511 r/w sec 25(1)(a) Arms Act.

