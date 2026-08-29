Darrang police rescue two missing minor girls from West Bengal

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: In a commendable display of prompt action and inter-state coordination, Darrang police traced and rescued two minor girls who were reported missing in two separate cases.

The two cases were registered at Bechimari outpost under Dalgaon police station and at Shyampur police station. Acting swiftly on the complaints, police teams launched intensive search operations and technical tracking.

Through sustained investigation, the location of both minors was traced to West Bengal. With active assistance from West Bengal Police, Government Railway Police (GRP), and the Railway Protection Force (RPF), both missing minor girls were rescued safely. Police teams from Darrang have been deputed to West Bengal to bring the minors safely back and reunite them with their families.

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