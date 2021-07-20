DC Bhupesh Chandra Das chaired meeting on scheme status in Sonitpur district

OUR CORRESPONDENT



TEZPUR: Deputy Commissioner Bhupesh Chandra Das on Monday chaired a meeting with various stakeholders to discuss the implementation of the 'Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana' in Sonitpur district.

The target for Sonitpur district has been fixed at 12,143 and the names have to be registered on the Crop Insurance Portal before July 31. The DC directed all officials concerned to fulfil the target before the deadline and cover those farmers who have been affected by floods in the last 5 years.

DDC Sobhan Gowala, DAO Prakash Bora, all ADOs, field functionaries of the Agriculture Department and representatives of various insurance companies were present in the meeting.

Later, training in this connection was also held at Mazgaon Training Centre, where District Development Commissioner Sobhan Gowala was present along with all ADOs, field functionaries and representatives of various insurance companies.

