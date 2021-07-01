DC Keerthi Jalli heralds PCV vaccine for children in Civil Hospital, Silchar

SPECIAL CORRESPONDENT



SILCHAR: Pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV) has been launched in Cachar district to vaccinate around 45,000 children below one year in order to protect them against pneumonia, meningitis and other respiratory problems. Deputy Commissioner Keerthi Jalli inaugurated the programme at a function organised at S M Dev Civil Hospital in Silchar on Wednesday. Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner said, "The vaccine will be administered to children free of cost at all government health centres across the district. Her appeal to people to get their children vaccinated for their safe and healthy life."

Keerthi Jalli added, "The PCV vaccine for children is all the more important in view of the fact that the third COVID wave is likely to affect children more. Quite relevant to mention here, that PCV is being introduced in the universal immunisation programme to save children from pneumococcal pneumonia. This is a form of acute respiratory infection that causes inflammation and accumulation of fluid in lungs. It makes breathing difficult and limits oxygen intake. Children below 5 years of age often get affected by this disease."

The PCV vaccine also reduces the risk of pneumococcal disease. Dr P K Roy, additional chief medical officer, said children below the age of 5 often suffer from shortness of breath. The launching of PCV vaccine during corona pandemic therefore has its own significance. Besides, this vaccine has no side effects. Dr Vinayak, WHO representative, said the first dose of vaccine should be spaced two months apart.

It is worth mentioning that the dose of this vaccine is given to children from the age of one and half months. The second dose is given at the age of three and half months and the booster dose is given at the age of nine months. J K Rajbongshi ADC, Dr B J Deb Sikdar, Jt Director of Health Services, Dr Sumona Naiding, District Immunization Officer, were also present on the occasion.

