DC Nalbari Reviews Preparations for Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Achoni

Nalbari: Nalbari Deputy Commissioner Shri Nibedan Das Patowary, ACS, chaired a crucial meeting with all administrative officers to review the preparations for the upcoming Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Achoni (MMUA) programme, scheduled to be held at Ghograpar.

During the meeting, the DC emphasized the importance of ensuring smooth coordination among all departments to make the event a grand success. He instructed officials to focus on infrastructure readiness, security measures, and effective crowd management.

The MMUA initiative is aimed at empowering women through entrepreneurship, and the Ghograpar event is expected to witness large participation from women entrepreneurs, self-help groups, and local communities.

Authorities assured that all necessary arrangements are being made to ensure the programme is conducted seamlessly.