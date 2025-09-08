Death anniversary of Daoharu Garla Batha Basumatary observed in Kokrajhar

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The 25th death anniversary of former ABSU President Daoharu Garla Batha Basumatary was observed jointly by the Ramfalbil Anchalik committee, ABSU, and the Garla Batha Basumatary Public Charitable Trust at his burial place, Shamthibari, in Kokrajhar on Sunday. As part of the programme, the President of the GB Basumatary Public Charitable Trust, Rajendra Nath Mashahary, hoisted the flag of the trust while wife of Garla Batha Basumatary, Raktima Basumatary, paid floral tribute at his statue.

ABSU President Dipen Boro, Vice-President Kwrwmdao Wary, Founder Secretary of People’s Democratic Front (BDF) Gongadhar Ramchiary, among others attended the programme and paid homage. Talking to reporters, Dipen Boro said that Daiharu Garla Batha Basumatary was one of the architects of Bodoland Movement who took a major role to sustain the statehood movement.

