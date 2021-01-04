Death of BSF Jawan Pabitra Chetia condoled in Demow

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: Residents of Athabari Chetia Gaon near Demow have condoled the demise of Pabitra Chetia (44), son of late Sideswar Chetia and an inhabitant of the area.

He died in a road mishap on December 31 in Guwahati. According to sources, Pabitra Chetia was a BSF Jawan and was working in Narcotics Department in Deputation. He was hit by a dumper while he was going to his work place in Chachal area of the city. His body was brought to his residence on Friday and his demise has been widely condoled in the area. Pabitra Chetia was the only person doing service in his family.

