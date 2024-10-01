Delhi: Meeting Organised on Bamboo Sector Development in Northeast

New Delhi: A high-level delegation of the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) had a crucial meeting on the development of the bamboo sector in Northeast India with the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), Government of India. The meeting was chaired by Chanchal Kumar, Secretary, DoNER, in the presence of Angshuman Dey, Joint Secretary, DoNER and other senior officials.

The ICC delegation comprised Sarat Kumar Jain, Chairman, ICC Assam & Meghalaya State Council, Manoj Kumar Agarwala, Chairman, ICC NER Agriculture, Horticulture & Food Processing Committee, Kamesh Salam, Member, ICC NER Agriculture, Horticulture & Food Processing Committee, Ishantor Sobhapandit, Regional Director – NER, ICC. Indian Chamber of Commerce had submitted a memorandum in this regard to the ministry.

The discussion of the meeting focused on accelerating bamboo sector development in the region, emphasizing both sustainability and economic growth. One of the keys discussed was what are the required changes and what are the things that need to be added and modified in the National Bamboo Mission which is crucial for the growth of the Bamboo sector. The ministry has asked ICC to give a detailed report on the subject. It also highlighted the revision of the regulatory framework and a uniform policy, encouragement of private investment, value-added production for international markets and Carbon Credits, promotion of bamboo products as alternatives to plastic, skill Development, Bamboo R & D centre etc. The Ministry of DoNER has agreed to the suggestion of ICC to have a common bamboo policy for all eight North Eastern States. There will be awareness Workshops organised in all the North Eastern states and a mega Bamboo Summit will be organised in the month of February 2025 by the ministry of DoNER and ICC.

The Ministry of DoNER and ICC are committed to making the bamboo sector a vital contributor to the socio-economic development of the region, ensuring that the benefits reach local communities while promoting sustainability and innovation. Chanchal Kumar, IAS, Secretary, and DoNER acknowledged and deeply appreciated the work done by ICC for the economic development of the North Eastern States for the last two decades.