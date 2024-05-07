Delhi Vlogger Accuses RPF Officer of Molestation on Guwahati Train

GUWAHATI: A travel agent and vlogger from Delhi alleged that a railway police officer molested him while he was on a train from Guwahati to Rangapara North Junction in Assam.

The incident occurred on April 25, and came to light after the vlogger, Deepak Samal, talked about it in a video on Instagram.

In an interview with Moneycontrol, the 30-year-old man from Rohini explained the incident, saying, "It happened in the middle of the night. I was sleeping on the lower berth when someone shone a torch in my face. I woke up to see a strong man in a uniform looking down at me, and I thought he was an RPF officer doing a regular check. He asked me some questions about myself, my job, and where I was headed. I was surprised by the incident, but I thought those were standard questions."