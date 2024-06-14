Delta 5 Motorcycle Expedition Flagged Off in Dibrugarh to Commemorate Kargil Victory

A Correspondent

DIBRUGARH: A pan-India motorcycle expedition named “Delta 5 Motorcycle Expedition” was flagged off on the eastern route by Major General Vikrant Deshpande, General Officer Commanding, DAO Division, from the Dinjan Military Station in Dibrugarh on Tuesday to celebrate the Rajat Jayanti of the Army’s historic victory in the Kargil War.

The expedition aims to highlight the Army’s stellar role in the war and to honour the bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.

The Delta 5 Motorcycle Expedition was flagged off simultaneously from three locations - Dinjan Military Station, Dhanuskodi and Dwarka, and will converge in Delhi before culminating at Drass. The Delta 5 expedition on the eastern route will cover a distance of 4,000 km and pass through eight states and union territories. All the motorcyclists participating in the expedition from Dinjan are from the Artillery regiment.

