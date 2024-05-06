Demow Barua Changmai Gaon boy clears MBBS examination from Tezpur Medical College and Hospital

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Demow: Hard work is the key to success. Aditya Raidongia, son of Bimal Raidongia and Mira Raidongia and a resident of Demow Barua Changmai Gaon, cleared MBBS examinations from Tezpur Medical College and Hospital. He brought laurels to Demow Barua Changmai Gaon as well as the Sivasagar district. The results of the MBBS examination were declared on May 2.

Aditya Raidongia’s father works as a salesman in a pharmacy. When this correspondent contacted Aditya Raidongia and wanted to know about his success on Saturday, he said that he passed his HSLC Examination from Barua Changmai Chah Janajati High School in the year 2016, passed his HS Final Examination from Demow Higher Secondary School in the year 2018. Aditya Raidongia said that he took one year of coaching in Guwahati, appeared for entrance, and cleared the NEET Examination. In the year 2019, and in August, he got admission to Tezpur Medical College and Hospital. Aditya Raidongia said that for his success, he will first give credit to God, then to his parents, his teachers, and then to his well-wishers. Aditya Raidongia said that his internship will start on Monday at Tezpur Medical College and Hospital for one year. The school staff of Barua Changmai Chah Janajati High School and well-wishers of Aditya Raidongia congratulated him on his achievement.

Aditya Raidongia said that he would work for society.

