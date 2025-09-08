Demow student joins ISRO’s NE-SPARKS Programme in Bengaluru

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: Himadri Gogoi, daughter of Parama Gogoi and Sandhani Gogoi, and an inhabitant of Chakalapathar Gaon, and a student of Class 10 in Demow Girls High School, participated in the North East students’ programme for awareness, reach, and knowledge on Space (NE-SPARKS) organized by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on August 28 and August 29 in Bengaluru.

According to information received, for the exposure visit to ISRO-Bangalore, 3 students of Sivasagar district were selected, 1 from Demow Girls High School, 1 from Sivasagar Govt HS and MP School, and 1 from DC Gogoi Jakaichuk HS School. Upasana Goswami, Assistant Teacher of Guwahati Arya Bidyapith Higher Secondary Bahumukhi School, went with them as a guide.

After the end of the visit on August 29, the students were given certificates from ISRO, Bengaluru.

