Deputy Commissioner of Biswanath Suspended Lot Mandal for Corruption

A CORRESPONDENT



BISWANATH CHARIALI: Deputy Commissioner of Biswanath, Pranab Kumar Sarmah has put lot mandal of Gohpur Revenue Circle, Hemanta Gohain, under suspension following reports of him committing gross irregularities. The lot mandal was in news recently for seeking bribes from a few people.

Soon the news came to the notice of the Deputy Commissioner, he immediately sought preliminary reports from Subdivisional Officer (Civil) of Gohpur and Circle Officer of Gohpur Revenue Circle, and on the basis of the reports the lot mandal was suspended. Both the preliminary reports found that Gohain committed 'gross irregularities' while discharging his duties. Departmental proceedings will also be initiated against him. "This is a stern message to all that corruption and irregularities will not be tolerated at all. Every employee and officer will have to take his work seriously and will have to dedicate himself for the welfare of the people and development of the district," said the Deputy Commissioner. The suspended lot mandal has also been barred from leaving the headquarter without prior permission of the Deputy Commissioner.

