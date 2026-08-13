Devastating Night Storm in Bokakhat Co-District Wrecks Homes, School and Electricity Infrastructure

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: A devastating storm that struck at around 2:30 am on Tuesday caused extensive damage in various parts of Dusutimukh and Purba Mohuramukh Gaon Panchayat under Bokakhat co-district. The storm wreaked havoc in Rangagarh, Naramari, Medak Gaon, Morongiyal Gaon, Bongao, and the adjoining areas of Dusutimukh Panchayat.

A huge tree fell on the road connecting Tin Ali in Rangagarh with Upar Temera, completely blocking the route. Electricity wires were snapped at several locations, while transformers fell onto roads.

According to locals, houses belonging to more than 200 families were damaged. A woman was critically injured and was taken to a hospital in Jorhat for treatment. She is reportedly the wife of Pushpa Patgiri, former President of Dusutimukh Panchayat. A teenager from Rangagarh also reportedly became unconscious following the storm.

Locals alleged that no adequate measures had been taken by the government so far. They have appealed to Bokakhat MLA and Minister Atul Bora to immediately initiate rescue and relief operations.

It may be mentioned that the area has already been reeling under floods for nearly 20 days. With the flood situation compounded by the devastating storm, residents are facing severe hardship.

The storm has also caused extensive damage to the power infrastructure. It is expected to take several days to restore electricity in large parts of the two Panchayat areas. According to departmental information, 60 poles of the 11-kV line, 32 LT poles, and three 30-kV poles were damaged by the storm. Three transformers were also destroyed. An official of the Kamargaon Electrical Sub-Division said that the Power Department has suffered losses of more than Rs 60 lakh.

A large number of people in the area have been rendered homeless, and household belongings have been damaged by rainwater.

The primary school at Rangagarh was also severely affected. A large portion of the school structure was reportedly blown away by the storm, while several trees fell on the premises and caused further damage. School furniture and official documents were damaged by rainwater. Books and other study materials belonging to students in the area were also soaked and destroyed.

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