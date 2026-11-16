Devotees Gather in Large Numbers to Celebrate Chhath Puja with Rituals and Offerings

A CORRESPONDENT

TANGLA: Hundreds of devotees offered prayers to the setting sun on the banks of rivers and other water bodies in the town on the occasion of Chhath Puja on Sunday evening. Devotees thronged the banks of the Nonai and Naika rivers, carrying wicker baskets filled with offerings for the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya, the goddess worshipped during the festival. Standing in knee-deep water, they offered Prasad and performed the ritual of offering Argh to the Sun God. The banks of the Nonai and Naika rivers at three locations in the town witnessed a large gathering of devotees and onlookers as Chhath Puja was celebrated with grandeur across the town and its adjoining areas. The four-day festival involves rigorous fasting and rituals, including holy bathing, abstaining from food and water, and offering Argh to the Sun God.