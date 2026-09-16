Devotees Mark Ganesh Chaturthi with Fervour at Ganesh Temple in Pathsala

A CORRESPONDENT

PATHSALA: Ganesh Chaturthi was celebrated with religious fervour and devotion at the Ganesh Temple on Station Road in Pathsala on Monday. A special puja was organised to mark the occasion, with devotees gathering at the temple to offer prayers to Lord Ganesha, who is worshipped as the remover of obstacles and the god of wisdom and prosperity. The celebration saw the participation of local residents and devotees, creating a festive atmosphere in the area.

Also Read: Ganesh Chaturthi: Rajkot hosts eco-friendly clay Ganpati workshop, over 210 participants join