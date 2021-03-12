Devotees of Lord Shiva celebrated Mahashivratri across Assam

CORRESPONDENTS



PATHSALA: Devotees of Lord Shiva celebrated Mahashivratri in Bajali Jalikhata where a famous banyan tree is located in Jalikata village near Pathsala town of Bajali in Barpeta district. It is one of the oldest living banyan trees in India, believed to be 208 years old. The banyan tree is spread over four bighas of land and people believe it is also the largest tree in the Asian sub-continent on the bank of Kaldia River at Jalikata. This spot has become an attraction for nature lovers, students and spiritual people who throng the area throughout the year. The people of the locality are already running a Sivathan in the name of Sivathan Janaseva Ashram and every year Siva Chaturdashi is celebrated with various programmes.

On Thursday, thousands of devotees thronged this Shiva temple and paid obeisance to Lord Shiva. Devotees were seen offering flowers, fruits, milk, water and honey to the Shiva linga and chanting the name of Lord Shiva. Devotees were also seen thronging the various Lord Shiva temples across the area.

JAMUGURIHAT: Devotees thronged Shiva temples throughout the State on Thursday on the occasion of Shivratri. The historic Sir Sri Nagsankar Temple of Sootea LAC is one of the most important Shiva temples in the north bank of Assam. Devotees from far and wide throng here every year on the day of Shivratri. They offer prayers in the temple. This year also, the Nagsankar temple management committee had organized a big fair inside the temple premises. Devotees also thronged the Sri Sri Nageswar temple located at Soibari, north Jamuguri since early morning. Similar gatherings of devotees were also witnessed at Baba Boiragi Than of Mangalboriya. The religious ceremony of pranpratistha of the Shiva temple located at Jamugurihat centre was carried out on Wednesday. Renovation of the temple was carried out within a short span of time. The statue of Lord Shiva and Shiva linga were installed. Thousands of devotees thronged the site and offered prayers. A large number of devotees offered prayers on Thursday on the occasion of Shivratri.

Also Read: Maha Shivratri 2021 Celebration: Why & How Is Shivratri Celebrated & Belief Stories

Also Watch: India Tourism North East organizing a 1000 Km solo cycle ride across Assam





