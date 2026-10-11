Devotees Welcome Durga Puja Season with Prayers and Rituals on Mahalaya

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: The spirit of Durga Puja began to sweep across Demow as people gathered on the streets in the early hours of Saturday to observe Mahalaya, marking the ceremonial arrival of Goddess Durga and the beginning of the festive season.

Devotees woke before dawn to offer tarpan and prayers in memory of their ancestors (Pitru Purush), a significant ritual associated with Mahalaya.

Adding to the festive atmosphere, the morning was marked by the sight of dew-covered fields and the blooming of the seasonal kohua flowers, traditional signs that herald the arrival of autumn and the Durga Puja celebrations.

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