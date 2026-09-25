Devotional Procession Marks Conclusion of Srimanta Sankardev’s 578th Birth Anniversary in Doomdooma

A CORRESPONDENT

DOOMDOOMA: The three-day celebration of the 578th birth anniversary of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev, organised by the Doomdooma Namghar Samiti, came to a devotional close here on Wednesday with a Bhagawat procession that transformed the town's streets into a moving corridor of faith and reverence.

The procession, which began from the Namghar premises at noon, wound its way through the main roads of Doomdooma. Devotees stood at their doorsteps to receive blessings, turning the procession into a deeply spiritual expression of devotion to the great saint-reformer whose message of bhakti continues to resonate across Assam.

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