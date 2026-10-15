DGGI Guwahati conducts multi-city raids over suspected tax evasion in Vimal Pan Masala trade

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKO: In a major multi-location enforcement operation, teams of the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI), Guwahati Zonal Unit, reportedly conducted coordinated raids at multiple locations in Guwahati, Delhi, Dhupguri, and Greater Noida in connection with the suspected transportation, storage, and trading of undeclared Vimal Pan Masala without proper invoices and payment of applicable taxes.

The operation, reportedly conducted under the leadership of Additional Director General Rajiv Garg, began in the early hours of Wednesday when DGGI officials intercepted two vehicles bearing registration numbers NL01AD7495 and RJ09GD3923 in the Dhupguri area. The vehicles were reportedly travelling from Delhi towards Guwahati and were suspected of carrying Vimal Pan Masala without the required tax documentation.

Following the interception, DGGI teams reportedly conducted searches at the residences of transporters Mohit Bakshi and Sameer Bakshi in Delhi’s Model Town area. Officials are said to have recovered documents and other material that could provide leads into the alleged supply chain and suspected tax evasion. The searches reportedly indicated transactions involving substantial amounts, although the exact amount of suspected tax evasion has not yet been officially established.

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