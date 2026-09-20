Dhekiajuli pays emotional tribute to Zubeen Garg on first death anniversary

A CORRESPONDENT

DHEKIAJULI: The first death anniversary of legendary singer and people’s artiste Zubeen Garg was observed with a commemorative programme at Swahid Maidan in Dhekiajuli on Saturday.

The programme was organised by the Sonitpur district committee and Dhekiajuli unit of the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), with the support of various local organisations, institutions, and members of the public. It began at 10 am with floral tributes and the lighting of ceremonial lamps.

Popular singer and Zubeen Garg’s co-artiste Panchuna Rabha, accompanied by Dr Bulumoni Rabha, participated in the tribute ceremony. Both became emotional while remembering the celebrated artiste. The highlight of the programme was a mass rendition of Zubeen Garg’s popular song ‘Mayabini’ by more than 2,000 students.

Also Read: Assam Primary Schools Hold Statewide Reading Contests to Honour Zubeen Garg on First Death Anniversary