Dhekiajuli tax office felicitates brick kiln owners for exemplary GST compliance

A CORRESPONDENT

DHEKIAJULI: The Dhekiajuli unit of the state tax department marked the 79th Independence Day with a felicitation programme honouring exemplary taxpayers from the region.

Twelve brick kiln owners were presented with certificates of appreciation for their timely and valuable payment of GST during the financial year 2024–25. Officials noted that their contributions had strengthened the state’s revenue and supported public welfare schemes.

Addressing the gathering, the Assistant Commissioner of State Tax, Dhekiajuli, praised the business community for their role in nation-building. “Tax compliance is not just a legal duty but also a patriotic contribution to the country’s progress,” he remarked. The programme concluded with a vote of thanks, reaffirming the department’s commitment to transparent and efficient tax administration that encourages voluntary compliance and promotes economic growth.

Also Read: Assam Government orders Administrative Shake-Up

Also Watch: