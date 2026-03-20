Dholai MLA Nihar Ranjan Das resigns after ticket denial, to contest as Independent

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: Soon after the BJP’s candidate list was out, Dholai MLA Nihar Ranjan Das sent his resignation letter to the state committee President Dilip Saikia. Speaking to this correspondent, Das declared that he would contest as an Independent and defeat the BJP candidate. Interestingly, he intends to rejoin the BJP after winning. Das, who was elected in the 2024 bi-election, pointed his finger at MP Parimal Suklabaidya, once his mentor. Das said, “Everything was in my favour. But Suklabaidya, being a senior BJP leader, opposed my candidature and even threatened that he would resign if Amiya Kanti Das was not given the ticket.”

Also Read: Assam: BJP's Nihar Ranjan Das Wins Dholai Bypoll by 9,098 Votes