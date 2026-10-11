DHSK College Principal's Journey from Hardship to Forbes Spotlight

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DIBRUGARH: The inspiring life journey of Dr Sashi Kanta Saikia, Principal of DHSK College (Autonomous), Dibrugarh, has been featured in the internationally renowned Forbes Magazine, highlighting his remarkable transformation from a life of hardship to becoming an eminent educationist, institution builder, author, and social worker.

The article, titled 'Karmasurya Dr Sashikanta Saikia: From Adversity to Institution Building,' appeared in the October 2 issue of the magazine, a special edition dedicated to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It chronicles Dr Saikia's struggles, perseverance, and contributions to education, literature, environmental conservation, and social service.

To finance his education, Dr Saikia worked as a labourer in a plywood factory and operated a small betel nut and paan stall during weekly market days. Despite financial hardships, he continued his studies and earned a PhD in Tourism from Dibrugarh University. He began his teaching career at Dispur College and subsequently served at Dibru College for nearly 17 years. As Principal of Majuli College, he played a significant role in developing its infrastructure, technological facilities, and academic environment, earning recognition as the 'Modern Architect of Majuli College.'

Dr Saikia assumed charge as Principal of DHSK College on June 19, 2015. Under his leadership, the institution has witnessed considerable progress in infrastructure, digitalisation, administrative modernisation, and environmental sustainability.

His sustained commitment to cleanliness has become a distinctive feature of the college. By personally participating in early-morning campus cleaning drives and encouraging students and staff to join the initiative, he has helped foster a culture of cleanliness and environmental responsibility. According to the Forbes article, the college's early-morning cleanliness campaign had completed 4,547 days by September 2026.

Beyond academics and administration, Dr Saikia has remained actively involved in literature, journalism, environmental conservation, and social service. He serves as General Secretary of the international organisation Snehbandhan and has served two terms as President of the historic Dibrugarh Sahitya Sabha. He is also the Founder-President of the Dibrugarh Librarians' Association and has been associated with more than 15 social and cultural organisations.

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