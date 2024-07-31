Dhubri District Agriculture Office Hosts Training Program on Digital Crop Survey for Kharif-2024

DHUBRI: Dhubri District Agriculture Office organized a “Training of Surveyors” Programme in collaboration with district administration on Digital Crop Survey (DCS), Kharif-2024, at the auditorium hall of Dhubri District Library on Tuesday.

In her recent budget speech, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman highlighted the importance of digital crop surveys, announcing a three-year initiative aimed at benefiting 60 million farmers across 400 districts in India.

This programme, a collaboration between the central and state governments, focuses on enhancing agricultural transparency and efficiency.

The training camp was spearheaded by Dhubri district’s “Master Trainer” and provided hands-on training to over 400 surveyors, including Jeevika Sakhi, Krishi Sakhi, Pashu Sakhi, Bank Sakhi, Bima Sakhi, Assistant Agricultural Inspectors, Agricultural Inspectors, and Agricultural Extension Assistants. The digital crop survey and farmer registry will create transparency in the selection of beneficiaries of schemes like PM Kisan, Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, Kisan Credit Card etc.

It will help to obtain various information on quantity, number of crops cultivated during the year, amount of fallow land etc. This will also enable the Department of Agriculture to encourage farmers to cultivate two or more crops per year with proper planning.

The initiative is part of the Agri Stack project, a digital foundation established by the government to unify various stakeholders in the agricultural sector, thus enhancing outcomes for farmers through data and digital services. Agri Stack aims to provide high-quality data to stakeholders, facilitating the creation of new services that benefit farmers.

The meeting was attended by notable officials, including Golakganj Circle Officer Jayant Dutta, who spoke about the implementation of the Digital Crop Survey in the district.

