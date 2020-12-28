Dhubri district tops in immunization programme as reported in NFHS -5

A Correspondent



DHUBRI: Dhubri district topped in Immunization Programme at the State and national level as per a survey report released recently by the National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5) for the year 2019-20.

Dhubri district was lagging behind in all sectors and was even tagged as one of the most backward districts in Assam till 2016. But after its inclusion as Aspirational district by the Niti Aayog, and steps taken by Dhubri Deputy Commissioner Anant Lal Gyani, it has been forging ahead and writing new stories of success every other month – be it in the implementation of social welfare schemes, educational transformation or achieving the highest parameters in healthcare services from 2018.

In a recent survey report released by the National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5), Dhubri district not only jumped upward compared to NFHS-4 but also topped in most of the parameters at State and national levels as well.

Out of total 18 parameters, Dhubri bettered its position in 16 while it topped in 4 parameters out of 5 in Child Immunization and Vitamin Supplementation, which is in fact a matter of pride.

While speaking in the meeting held at Dhubri District Library Auditorium on December 25 on the occasion of the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Dhubri Joint Director of Health Services, Dr. Emdad Ulla revealed the success in the various parameters of health services in the district.

"This is a good governance and befittingly being observed on the birthday of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee as Good Governance Day. But we must not sit become complacent as we are still in grey area in few parameters as surveyed by NFHS-5," Dr. Emdad Ullah said.

Several heads of Dhubri district administration praised the tireless efforts put together by Dhubri Joint Director, Health Services, Dr. Emdad Ullah and Dhubri District Immunization Officer Dr. Joydip Bhattacharyya under the leadership of Dhubri Deputy Commissioner Anant Lal Gyani in implementation of health services in the district.

Also Watch: Himanta Biswa Sarma Addressing Press at Janata Bhawan (Assam Secretariat), Guwahati

Also Read: Immunization drive under Intensified Mission Indradhanus commenced in Tezpur