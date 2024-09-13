Dhubri: Nrityangan Hosts ‘Sharodiya Jhankar’ Workshop to Revive Traditional ‘Dhunuchi’ Dance Ahead of Durga Puja

DHUBRI: Prior to Sharodiya Durga Puja next month, a socio-cultural organisation of Dhubri, Nrityangan conducted a special workshop titled “Sharodiya Jhankar” at its premises on Wednesday.

This workshop aimed to popularize the traditional “Dhunuchi” dance among the new generation. The workshop was conducted under the guidance of eminent Kathak dancer, Indrajit Chakraborty, distinguished guests Marmita Roy Choudhury, Gopa Das Sinha, and Nrityangan member Susmita Dey.

During the inauguration, Nrityangan’s chief trainer, Arpita Karmakar, explained the purpose of the event. She highlighted the growing influence of consumerism and western culture in Puja celebrations, which of late leading to a lack of awareness among the younger generation about the “Dhunuchi” dance and its spiritual significance. She stressed the importance of rekindling interest in “Dhunuchi” dance among the youth.

She suggested that reinstating “Dhunuchi” dance competitions in Puja pandals could become a major attraction in future Puja festivals. Founder and secretary of Nrityangana, Dipankar Majumdar told The Sentinel that to preserve the glorious traditions, Nrityangan was making dedicated efforts.

“We appeal to the community Puja organiser to embrace their cultural attire this Puja season. It is very encouraging that around 35 artists participated in the workshop,” Majumdar informed.

Also Read: OBITUARY Loknath Upadhyaya

Also Watch: