Dibrugarh Imposes Prohibitory Orders Ahead of Assam Assembly Vote Counting on May 4, 2026

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: The District Administration of Dibrugarh has imposed prohibitory restrictions under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, ahead of the counting of votes for the Assam Legislative Assembly Election, 2026, scheduled for May 4.

The order, issued by Additional District Magistrate Pranjal Boruah, aims to ensure the smooth and peaceful conduct of the counting process and to prevent any untoward incidents or breaches of public peace.

As per the order, the gathering of people and the parking of vehicles have been prohibited within a 100-metre radius of the counting centre located at Dibrugarh Polytechnic, Lahowal.

Entry into the counting centre will be strictly restricted to individuals possessing valid identity cards issued specifically for the counting day. The administration has also banned the carrying of weapons, sticks, or any objects that could be used as weapons in public gatherings or victory processions. Temporary food stalls and shops have also been disallowed within the restricted zone.

Additionally, the use of loudspeakers, public address systems, and any form of organised celebrations by political parties or candidates within 100 metres of the counting centre has been prohibited. Victory rallies after the declaration of results will not be permitted, and the bursting of firecrackers has been banned across the jurisdiction.

Also Read: Assam Assembly Election 2026: CEO Anurag Goel Details Counting Day Security, Officials and Result Timeline for May 4