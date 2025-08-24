Dibrugarh mourns passing of eminent social worker Vijay Khemani

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Eminent social worker Vijay Khemani passed away on Saturday at a private hospital in Dibrugarh, following a prolonged illness. He was 65.

Widely admired for his selfless service and efforts in strengthening community bonds, Khemani was associated with several social and cultural organisations. In its general body meeting held on Saturday, Dibrugarh Press Club paid homage to Khemani by observing a minute’s silence. The Club expressed profound grief over his demise, remembering him as a dedicated social worker who worked tirelessly for the welfare of society.

Also Read: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma addresses Vijay Sankalp rally at Orangajuli, Udalguri

Also Watch: