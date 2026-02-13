Dibrugarh Municipal Corporation orders temporary closure of roadside markets on Feb 14

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: The Dibrugarh Municipal Corporation (DMC) has announced the temporary closure of all roadside markets under its jurisdiction on February 14, 2026, in view of a major inaugural event scheduled in the district.

According to Office Order No. DMC/EST/OFFICE ORDER/2025/5605, the decision has been taken in connection with the inauguration of the "First Ever IAF Emergency Landing Facility of North East India," to be held at Moran on February 14.

The order, issued by the Office of the Commissioner, Dibrugarh Municipal Corporation, stated that the temporary closure is intended to prevent traffic congestion and ensure the smooth movement of vehicles, officials, and the general public during the programme.

"All roadside markets falling under the jurisdiction of Dibrugarh Municipal Corporation shall remain temporarily closed on 14th February 2026," the notice stated.

