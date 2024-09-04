Dibrugarh: Police Crack Down on Online Investment Scams, Net Another Major Suspect

DIBRUGARH: In a major breakthrough, the Assam Police arrested one Ranjit Kakoti, a resident of Dibrugarh, in connection with the massive cyber investment scam that had duped scores of people across the state. The accused is believed to have siphoned off crores of rupees through his fraudulent schemes by promising high returns on stock market investments.

Kakoti's arrest came after a formal complaint was registered against him and the Dibrugarh police initiated a high-intensity investigation. "We have picked up Ranjit Kakoti following the complaint. He is being interrogated and will be produced before the court later today," a senior police official said. The official informed that Kakoti used to operate under the cover of a company named Trading FX, which was at the center of his fraudulent activities.

The scale of Kakoti's operations is huge, as his fraudulent network reportedly stretched across Assam. Neighbors in Dibrugarh's Jibon Phukan Nagar, where Kakoti stays, claimed they were shocked at the revelation as hundreds of victims surfaced, each narrating tales of being duped into parting with their hard-earned money. It is really grave in this case that Kakoti has targeted not only rich investors but also those from economically weaker sections and thereby gained wealth for himself at their cost.

News of the arrest of Kakoti has seen the affected persons begin to demand justice for the act; many called for the severest of punishment on the accused. "We trusted him with our savings, and now we're left with nothing. The law must ensure he doesn't escape accountability," said one of the victims.

Kakoti's arrest has come days after another high-profile detention in Dibrugarh, where Bishal Phukan, another alleged scammer from the same town, was taken into custody. However, the arrest of Phukan created more controversy as the local authorities said actor Sumi Borah, who reportedly had helped Phukan in his illicit works, has been absconding since his arrest. Her phone has been switched off and nobody knows about her. With the pursuit in full swing, the police have summoned Borah's brother for questioning in continuation of their investigation into the matter.

The Dibrugarh police have launched an intensified crackdown on online scams, rounding up a number of suspects. While the net is being cast wide, many more arrests are expected to be made-a determined pursuit aimed at dismantling the network of cyber fraudsters that has been committing heinous crimes on unwary citizens across Assam.