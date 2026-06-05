Dibrugarh Residents Question Use of Emergency-Style Sirens on Garbage Collection Vans

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: The use of emergency-style sirens on garbage collection vehicles in Dibrugarh has sparked concern among residents, with many questioning whether such sounds should be used for routine civic services.

Garbage collection is an essential public service, but citizens argue that sirens resembling those used by ambulances, fire brigades, and police vehicles can create confusion on busy roads. Emergency sirens are meant to alert people to urgent situations and help emergency responders move quickly through traffic.

Residents say that when garbage collection vans use similar sounds, motorists and pedestrians may mistakenly believe an emergency vehicle is approaching. Many fear that repeated use of such sirens for non-emergency purposes could reduce public sensitivity to genuine emergencies.

Apart from causing confusion, the loud sirens have also drawn criticism for contributing to noise pollution, particularly in residential areas during morning hours. Citizens have urged the authorities to review the practice and adopt alternative alert systems that can inform residents about garbage collection without mimicking emergency warning signals.

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