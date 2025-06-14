Dibrugarh to Celebrate 11th Ratha Yatra of Lord Jagannath with Grand Procession on June 27

DIBRUGARH: Dibrugarh is set to celebrate the 11th Ratha Yatra of Lord Jagannath with grandeur on June 27, 2025. The procession will begin at 2:00 PM from Sri Sri Jagannath Cultural Complex, Baugpara, and move towards Shri Aauniati Satra, Kacharbari, before returning.

Devotees will get the sacred opportunity to pull the holy chariot and seek blessings. Preceding rituals begin on June 26 with Netrotsav and Navajaubana Darshan.

Early morning Mangal Aarati will be done on June 27 along with Puja rituals, Bhog, and Pahandi before the chariot starts. However, Bahuda Yatra is scheduled for July 5, followed by Suna Besha, Adhara Pana, and Niladri Bije. Additionally, District Commissioner Sri Bikram Kairi and Trust Secretary Vijay Khemani invite everyone to join the divine event.