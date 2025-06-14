Dibrugarh to Celebrate 11th Ratha Yatra of Lord Jagannath with Grand Procession on June 27

DIBRUGARH: Dibrugarh is set to celebrate the 11th Ratha Yatra of Lord Jagannath with grandeur on June 27, 2025. The procession will begin at 2:00 PM from Sri Sri Jagannath Cultural Complex, Baugpara, and move towards Shri Aauniati Satra, Kacharbari, before returning.
Devotees will get the sacred opportunity to pull the holy chariot and seek blessings. Preceding rituals begin on June 26 with Netrotsav and Navajaubana Darshan.
Early morning Mangal Aarati will be done on June 27 along with Puja rituals, Bhog, and Pahandi before the chariot starts. However, Bahuda Yatra is scheduled for July 5, followed by Suna Besha, Adhara Pana, and Niladri Bije. Additionally, District Commissioner Sri Bikram Kairi and Trust Secretary Vijay Khemani invite everyone to join the divine event.
Meanwhile, last year in December, the iconic Sri Jagannath Temple in Dibrugarh was preparing to mark its 10th anniversary with grandeur on December 15.
To commemorate this milestone, the Temple Trust organised a series of special events, including puja, archana, and yagya ceremonies, as announced by Vijay Khemani, Secretary of the Temple Trust.
Addressing a press conference at the temple premises, Paban Singh Ghatowar, trustee of the temple trust, highlighted the cultural aspects of the celebrations. The programme was planned to feature an inter-school cultural dance competition, a mesmerising performance by renowned Odia singer Shrikar Prasad Padhi, and other captivating dance presentations.