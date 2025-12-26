Dibrugarh: Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), Bajrang Dal burn effigy of Muhammad Yunus

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal on Thursday staged a protest and burnt the effigy of interim Prime Minister Muhammad Yunus against the killing of a Hindu youth in Bangladesh. They took out a protest rally from the district office of VHP and marched towards Thana Chariali.

During the demonstration, protesters raised slogans against the Bangladesh Government and burned an effigy of Yunus, demanding justice for Dipu Chandra Das, the youth who was lynched, and an end to what they described as continued violence against minorities across the border.

"Today, we took out a protest rally against the Bangladesh Government for completely failing to protect the Hindu citizens in Bangladesh. One Hindu youth was brutally killed and set ablaze in front of a crowd after he was tied to a tree. We condemn such brutality," said a member of VHP.

